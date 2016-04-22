This hybrid from The Bank Cannabis Genetics is a cross between the sativa-dominant Snowcap and indica-dominant LA Confidential. There isn’t a lot of information available on Mammoth, but the breeder suggests that growers should look for phenotypes featuring the enormous yields of Snowcap, the shorter flowering time and manageable height of LA Confidential, and the dense buds, high potency, resin production, and disease resistance of both parents.