Gethemp
CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!