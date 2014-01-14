Gethemp
"Kandy Kush" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Kandy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
410 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
