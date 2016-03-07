Gethemp
"Silver Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
520 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
