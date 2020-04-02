About this strain
White Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
