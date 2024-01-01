Glacier Blast Chiller 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Introducing the ultimate cannabis experience with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Prepacked 8th featuring Blast Chiller. This amazing flower showcases our unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and consistency, ensuring you receive an unparalleled cannabis experience every time. Blast Chiller, expertly crafted by WyEast Farms, is a unique blend of Daywrecker/Original Diesel and The Menthol genetics. This combination results in a strain with a robust, complex flavor and potent relaxing effects, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths exemplify our ethos of quality, potency, and purity. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected, carefully trimmed buds that are rigorously tested for contaminants. If we wouldn’t buy it, we don’t bag it. It’s that simple! Our careful hand-selecting process preserves the integrity of each flower, safeguarding the trichomes—the resin glands rich in cannabinoids and terpenes that give our cannabis its signature frosty look and unique effects.

We ensure consistency and top-tier quality through our detail-oriented process. Each Blast Chiller bud is meticulously hand-trimmed and selected, guaranteeing a premium product every time. This commitment enhances your experience, providing you with the best that Glacier Cannabis has to offer.

Choosing Glacier Cannabis's Blast Chiller 3.5g Pre-Pack means opting for consistency and excellence. Our commitment to quality is evident in every bud, ensuring you receive a premium product every time. Light up Blast Chiller, let go of the day’s stress, and enjoy the unparalleled quality and precision that Glacier Cannabis offers. Discover the perfect blend of flavor, potency, and relaxation with our Blast Chiller 3.5g Pre-Pack today.

  • Blast Chiller effects are mostly calming.

    Blast Chiller potency is higher THC than average.

Blast Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daywrecker and The Menthol. Blast Chiller is 50% sativa and 50% indica. This strain is a creation of WyEast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Blast Chiller is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing smoke. Leafly customers tell us Blast Chiller effects include relaxing, pain-relief, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blast Chiller when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by WyEast Farms, Blast Chiller features flavors like gassy, pine, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Blast Chiller typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blast Chiller is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blast Chiller, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
