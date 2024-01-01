Dive into the arctic freshness of Blast Chiller with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a unique cross of Daywrecker/Original Diesel and The Menthol, is known for its robust, gassy aroma complemented by a refreshing pine and mint finish. Each bud is meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a potent and flavorful smoke.



Cultivated at Glacial Farms in Southeast Michigan, Blast Chiller benefits from a monocrop strategy and a controlled environment tailored to its specific needs. This approach guarantees the highest quality buds, making each session an invigorating experience.



Whether you’re seeking a quick escape or a relaxing evening, Glacier Blast Chiller Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower offers a premium cannabis experience that stands out in quality and consistency.

