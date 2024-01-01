Glacier Blast Chiller Peaks XL 8g Massive Top Nug Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Have you ever visited a cannabis farm, admiring the beautiful flowering plants, and felt the urge to take that perfect top cola home with you? Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug makes that dream a reality. The Blast Chiller strain, known for its potent gassy aroma with a refreshing pine finish, is featured in our Peaks XL series. These colossal 8-gram nugs are meticulously hand-selected from our finest crops, showcasing Glacier’s unwavering dedication to quality and precision. Each bud is carefully hand-trimmed to preserve its integrity and potency, highlighting the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

From the first glance, Peaks XL nugs impress with their visually stunning, frosty appearance. The dense trichomes glisten, hinting at the rich, flavorful journey ahead. Upon opening the jar, you're greeted with an orchestra of aromas—a complex blend of earthy, citrus, and sweet notes that tantalize the senses. Glacier Peaks XL nugs are perfect for connoisseurs seeking top-shelf excellence, professionals unwinding after a long day, culinary artists infusing their gourmet creations, and adventurers enhancing their outdoor escapades.

Packaged in sturdy, reusable tubes, Glacier Peaks products ensure the freshness and potency of the nugs while being convenient for on-the-go enthusiasts. With Glacier’s Peaks XL 8g Nug, you’re not just enjoying top-shelf cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, precision, and excellence. Experience the unparalleled quality of Glacier and elevate your cannabis journey with the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship.

About this strain

  • Blast Chiller effects are mostly calming.

    Blast Chiller potency is higher THC than average.

Blast Chiller is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daywrecker and The Menthol. Blast Chiller is 50% sativa and 50% indica. This strain is a creation of WyEast Farms, a breeder known for producing frosty and potent strains. Blast Chiller is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent and relaxing smoke. Leafly customers tell us Blast Chiller effects include relaxing, pain-relief, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blast Chiller when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by WyEast Farms, Blast Chiller features flavors like gassy, pine, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is menthol, which gives it a refreshing and cooling effect. The average price of Blast Chiller typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blast Chiller is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blast Chiller, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
