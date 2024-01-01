Feel the blast of a polar vortex when you open a jar of Glacier Twin Peaks Blast Chiller! Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, this strain is perfect for the connoisseur or novice seeking something truly special. Born from the robust genetics of Daywrecker/Original Diesel and The Menthol, this strain delivers a potent gassy aroma with a refreshing pine finish.



Glacier Twin Peaks nugs stand out for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Hand-selected and carefully trimmed, these nugs boast frosty trichomes and rich aromas. Blast Chiller’s effects are a harmonious blend of relaxation, pain relief, and euphoria, making it ideal for melting away stress.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're winding down after an intense skateboarding session or seeking a chill night with friends, Glacier’s Blast Chiller Twin Peaks 7g Nugs deliver an unparalleled experience. Let this strain be your go-to for a frosty, flavorful journey.

