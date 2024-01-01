Dive into the rich, earthy allure of Glacier’s White Truffle 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack showcases the potent White Truffle strain, an indica-dominant hybrid born from GG4 and Peanut Butter Breath. Each inhale introduces a symphony of earthy, citrus, and spicy notes that tantalize the taste buds.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths represent our unwavering commitment to quality. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected, expertly trimmed buds, preserving their full potency and aromatic profile. The hand-trimming process ensures the integrity of the trichomes, providing a top-tier experience with every use.



White Truffle is known for its powerful and multifaceted effects, perfect for achieving deep relaxation. This strain’s euphoria-inducing properties help melt away stress and invite a state of tranquility. Ideal for winding down with a good book or enhancing your evening meditation, White Truffle’s complex flavors and potent effects make it a cherished addition to any collection. With Glacier’s White Truffle 8th Prepack, indulge in a premium cannabis experience that marries strength with rich complexity.

