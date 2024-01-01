Glacier White Truffle 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Dive into the rich, earthy allure of Glacier’s White Truffle 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack showcases the potent White Truffle strain, an indica-dominant hybrid born from GG4 and Peanut Butter Breath. Each inhale introduces a symphony of earthy, citrus, and spicy notes that tantalize the taste buds.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths represent our unwavering commitment to quality. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected, expertly trimmed buds, preserving their full potency and aromatic profile. The hand-trimming process ensures the integrity of the trichomes, providing a top-tier experience with every use.

White Truffle is known for its powerful and multifaceted effects, perfect for achieving deep relaxation. This strain’s euphoria-inducing properties help melt away stress and invite a state of tranquility. Ideal for winding down with a good book or enhancing your evening meditation, White Truffle’s complex flavors and potent effects make it a cherished addition to any collection. With Glacier’s White Truffle 8th Prepack, indulge in a premium cannabis experience that marries strength with rich complexity.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
