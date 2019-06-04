About this product
This sweet and sticky award-winning hybrid stimulates the mind and relaxes the body. Try it out and see where the day takes you! Glacier Cannabis is a Michigan-based company, focused on providing high-quality craft products at affordable prices. We produce all of our products in small batches to ensure care and quality. Try Glacier products today and get lost in the frost!
About this strain
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
Member Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
173 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!