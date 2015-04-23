About this strain
Peppermint Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!