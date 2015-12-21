Gold Star Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Gorilla Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Gorilla Glue #4 Flowers, and it has an added Super Lemon Haze profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Super Lemon Haze plant material.
GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
Super Lemon Haze is a hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. The zesty lemon flavour is both tart and sweet. People report feeling happy, energetic, uplifted, and creative.
FRAGRANCE: Lemon, citrus and earthy
EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, creative, soaring and energetic
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
