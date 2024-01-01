We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Golden Brands
Meet the New Golden!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
18 products
Snack Foods
Tropical Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
3
)
Snack Foods
Acai Berry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
3
)
Candy
Tangerine Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Black Cherry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 50.07%
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha 50mg Single
by Golden Brands
THC 50.5%
CBD 0%
Candy
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 45.05%
Candy
Acai Berry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 46.64%
Snack Foods
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
Candy
CBD Green Apple Fruit Chew 500mg
by Golden Brands
THC 0%
CBD 120%
Candy
10:1 Lemon Ginger Fruit Chews 55mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
THC 5%
CBD 50%
Candy
Cookies & Cream Chocolate Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Tangerine Fruit Chew Blast Gummy 50mg Single
by Golden Brands
THC 44.8%
CBD 0%
Candy
2:1 Kiwi Straberry Fruit Chews 10-pack
by Golden Brands
THC 52%
CBD 94%
Candy
Black Cherry Blast Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
10:1 Green Apple Gummy 528mg
by Golden Brands
THC 0%
CBD 480.1%
Candy
Tropical Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 49.61%
CBD 0%
Candy
Tropical Fruit Blast Indica 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
