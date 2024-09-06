Logo for the brand Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis

Live Deeply
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdiblesTopicals

Grassroots Cannabis products

507 products
Product image for Ghost Rider
Flower
Ghost Rider
by Grassroots Cannabis
Starting at
$48.00
Product image for Ray Charles RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Ray Charles RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
THC 89.6%
CBD 0.2%
Starting at
$45.00
Product image for Ray Charles Live Sugar 1g
Solvent
Ray Charles Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
THC 72.98%
Starting at
$50.00
Product image for Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
Rick Simpson Oil
Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
THC 89.6%
CBD 0.2%
Starting at
$58.00
Product image for RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack
Capsules
RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
THC 500%
Starting at
$50.00
Product image for GSC Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
GSC Cartridge 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
Starting at
$40.00
Product image for Garlic Cookies
Flower
Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Lemon Grenades
Flower
Lemon Grenades
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Chem De La Chem
Flower
Chem De La Chem
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Bubba Diagonal
Flower
Bubba Diagonal
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Pelirroja
Flower
Pelirroja
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Birthday Cake
Flower
Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Black Cherry Maduro
Flower
Black Cherry Maduro
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Lucinda Williams
Flower
Lucinda Williams
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Tre OG
Flower
Tre OG
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for White Sour
Flower
White Sour
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
Solvent
Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
Starting at
$56.00
Product image for Ghost of the M
Flower
Ghost of the M
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Firecracker
Flower
Firecracker
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Pootie Tang
Flower
Pootie Tang
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Yuck Mouth
Flower
Yuck Mouth
by Grassroots Cannabis
THC 22.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triangle Kush
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Aces High
Flower
Aces High
by Grassroots Cannabis
Product image for Dead Cherries
Flower
Dead Cherries
by Grassroots Cannabis