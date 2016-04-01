ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 54 reviews

Cloud 9

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 54 reviews

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 began as a collaboration between Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics as an attempt to stabilize the classic clone-only strain NYC Diesel. By adding the genetics of the indica hybrid Milky Way, Cloud 9 was created. The best phenotypes are longer flowering than the original, but possess amazing flavors and potency. Take note not to confuse this hybrid with Dinafem’s Cloud #9.

Effects

32 people reported 224 effects
Happy 50%
Euphoric 46%
Talkative 34%
Creative 31%
Relaxed 31%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 31%
Stress 31%
Depression 28%
Nausea 28%
Dry eyes 43%
Dry mouth 37%
Paranoid 21%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 9%

Reviews

54

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Milky Way
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Cloud 9

Most popular in