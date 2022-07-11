Our original Milk Chocolate Blended with the right amount of pretzel and infused with THC in the form of BHO. Just like all of the BHO chocolates, these tend to produce a very strong full body high that can last many hours. We strongly recommend that you start off with no more then one 25mg square(only half a square if you are fairly new to THC infused edibles), and wait for effects to take place before dosing any further. Always be safe and please enjoy responsibly.