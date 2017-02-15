Green Haven
Gummy Bears, not to be confused with Gummy Bear OG, is a San Jose, California-bred, surprisingly energetic, happy, contented, social and focused, (most believe) Indica-Dominant, daytime (yes) hybrid cross between (essentially) Trueberry and Big Lemon. A sticky, colorful plant when harvested, this is an active, sweet and sour, berry, lemonade and earthy pine strain
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
