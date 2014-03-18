Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
2:1 Green Kush Distillate Cartrdige 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Green Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
19% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
