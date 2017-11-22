About this strain
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.
Durban Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
