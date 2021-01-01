Peanut Butter Cup is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Mendo Breath X Do-Si-Dos strains. When it comes to taste, this bud's name says it all. Peanut Butter Cup packs a sweet and nutty kushy flavor that's almost like a scoop of delicious peanut butter. The aroma takes a pungent and sour turn, with spicy herbs and nuts accented by earthy kush. The Peanut Butter Cup high is just as delicious as the flavor, with sedative and relaxing effects that are best-suited for a lazy night spent in catching up on your favorite shows. The high comes on with a slow build, creeping up on you before taking hold of both mind and body, lulling you into a state of pure calm and ease that's free of any aches or pains. A sedative effect accompanies this happiness. Thanks to these effects and its high average THC level, Peanut Butter Cup is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, mood swings, depression and insomnia. This bud has fluffy and dense spade-shaped green nugs with purple undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty thick purple-white crystal trichomes.