A rare even balanced strain (50/50), Sundae Driver has notes of creamy chocolate and sweet grapes in its aroma and a taste that makes it just as pleasant to consume as the euphoric, cerebral, and anxiety-free high it provides. Often utilized in the treatment of stress related disorders, whether you are worried about an upcoming work stressor or simply trying to enjoy a nice weekend bike ride, Sundae Driver is becoming an increasingly popular choice for hybrid marijuana enthusiasts that enjoy a less speedy high. Dominant terpenes found in this strain are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.



For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.