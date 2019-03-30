About this product
A rare even balanced strain (50/50), Sundae Driver has notes of creamy chocolate and sweet grapes in its aroma and a taste that makes it just as pleasant to consume as the euphoric, cerebral, and anxiety-free high it provides. Often utilized in the treatment of stress related disorders, whether you are worried about an upcoming work stressor or simply trying to enjoy a nice weekend bike ride, Sundae Driver is becoming an increasingly popular choice for hybrid marijuana enthusiasts that enjoy a less speedy high. Dominant terpenes found in this strain are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.
For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.
For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
325 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Groove Montana
Rooted in the foothills of Glacier National Park, Groove Cannabis Company is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating and crafting small-batch, premium cannabis flower and solventless products that showcase the best the plant has to offer.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.