White Truffle effects
Reported by real people like you
128 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
