Blue Magoo Kief
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
