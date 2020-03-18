About this product

Bubba Kush (Body) Distillate Syringe



Genetics: Hindu Kush x O.G. Kush



This Bubba Kush BODY distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~392.44 mg THC, ~7.56 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:184.



