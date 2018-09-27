About this strain
Sour Tsunami effects
Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
