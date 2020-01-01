 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hallinan & Hallinan

Hallinan & Hallinan

About Hallinan & Hallinan

At Hallinan & Hallinan, PC, we specialize in medical cannabis law for the Northern California area. This specialized area of law is a rapidly growing section that is lacking in clarity at both municipal and state levels. Our Northern California and Bay Area cannabis lawyers, recognizing the need for legal guidance in this field, have begun assisting and representing those who have entered the industry; dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, doctors and other service providers can all benefit from these services.