Purple Punch Wax 1g

by Hang Roots
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Purple Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
1,044 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Hang Roots
Hang Roots has one mission, to grow the highest quality cannabis products available. How do we accomplish this? Over the years we have put together a team of hard working successful individuals who strive for perfection. Grand Master growers from the medical industry teamed up with a former CEO of a global company to make the Hang Roots team one of a kind. Look for Hang Roots to stay at the cutting edge of our Industry, providing you the consumer, with a steady flow of your favorites, along with a mix of new and trendy strains. Our products speak for themselves, and we can't wait for you to enjoy our natural, handcrafted, nectar from the gods!