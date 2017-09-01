Loading…
Lemon OG Haze Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Happy Valley
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Lemon OG Haze, a cross between Super Lemon Haze and OG Kush, is known for its uplifting cerebral effects and lemon taste with hints of gas.

Every Happy Valley Pre-Roll is filled with pure ground flower — never trim, for a truly premium experience. We cure our Cannabis Flower for two weeks or more to provide an enhanced terpene profile, ideal moisture ratio, and increased psychotropic potency. The result: an unparalleled aroma, flavor profile, and smoking experience.
Our commitment to purity is a difference you can taste.

About this strain

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

Lemon OG Haze effects

Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Happy Valley
High Times Cannabis Cup 2021: MA 🏆
Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆
Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆
2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆
2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆
4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆

Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.

Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.

About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.

Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge

Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.