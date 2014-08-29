Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Harvest

Harvest

Lavender Jones Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Lavender Jones effects

Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!