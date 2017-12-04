Sour Alien (also called Sour Alien OG) is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Kush and Sour Diesel. Sour Alien has a strong aroma that smells like pine, apples and skunk with undertones of diesel. Smoking Sour Alien will give you a body buzz that is cereberal without locking you to the sofa. This strain is bred by Cali Connection.