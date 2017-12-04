About this strain
Sour Alien (also called Sour Alien OG) is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Kush and Sour Diesel. Sour Alien has a strong aroma that smells like pine, apples and skunk with undertones of diesel. Smoking Sour Alien will give you a body buzz that is cereberal without locking you to the sofa. This strain is bred by Cali Connection.
Sour Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
