Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55%



THC! Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Take a walk on the wild side. Animal Mints is a sweet mint hybrid that chills you out and settles you down. While this strain may cause some initial talkativity, don’t get too attached to your conversation: It’s only a matter of time before this cool customer puts you on ice. Best enjoyed somewhere comfy, and preferably after work.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Pine

Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Relaxed

Lineage: Three-way cross between Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Powder, and Animal Cookies