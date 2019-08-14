Animal Mints Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g (Indica/Hybrid)
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55%
THC! Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Take a walk on the wild side. Animal Mints is a sweet mint hybrid that chills you out and settles you down. While this strain may cause some initial talkativity, don’t get too attached to your conversation: It’s only a matter of time before this cool customer puts you on ice. Best enjoyed somewhere comfy, and preferably after work.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Relaxed
Lineage: Three-way cross between Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Powder, and Animal Cookies
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
