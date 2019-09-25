Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Couch lock? Not with this one. J1 (also known as Jack 1, Jack, or J-1) is a high-end, sativa-dominant hybrid that is sure to energize and get you moving. Be warned, however - the spicy-yet-sweet J1 is not for the faint of heart: This strain is potent, hard to find, and sure to get your creative juices flowing, so it’s best used to start days, not finish them.



Strain Type: J1

Taste Profile: Spicy, Earthy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Energized, Uplifted, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and Jack Herer