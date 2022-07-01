About this product
Blended with ultra pure and potent distillate, for people who want the best of both worlds.
Watermelon is all indica, and all delicious. This strain has a mysterious family tree, but an unmistakable flavor and effect profile. Watermelon is a summertime knockout, perfect for lazy afternoons on the couch and naps in the shade.
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Fruity, Berry
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.
About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
Watermelon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.