Appearance: dense light green nugs with beautiful hues of violet speckled throughout accenting the milky white trichomes on the buds
Aroma: smell reminiscent of opening a fresh bag of sweet tarts candy initially with sour fruit ending that tingles the nose
Flavor: the taste is sweet, pink bubblegum sorbet flavor remains on the palate after the exhale
Effect: The high is balanced; a light tingle sensation is felt throughout the entire body while smoking producing a muscle relaxing benefit leading to some pain relief. The Consumers can remain functional if needed however may relax if they want as well with my gelato.
Heights Flower
More out of their flower, more out of their relations and more out of their life. 100% Premium, hand trimmed, full flavor flower. Born and raised in Los Angles, CA.