Hellavated
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
38 products
Gummies
Water 'Yer Melon Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
1.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Mango Dragon Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Wicked Watermelon Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Strawberry Pucker Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Mango Tango Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Sour Cherriez (1pc) Sour Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Gummies
Strawberry Haze Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Candy
Raspberry Blitz Gummiez 250mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
THC 250%
Gummies
Strawberry Haze (1pc) Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Candy
Raspberry Blitz Gummiez 500mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
THC 500%
Gummies
Razberry Blitz Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Blueberry Blitz Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Blueberry Dream Sour Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Razzberry Blitz (1pc) Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Gummies
Sour Blue Razzberry (1pc) Sour Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Candy
Mango Dream Gummiez 500mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
THC 500%
Gummies
Mango Tango (1pc) Sour Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Gummies
Cherry Pie (1pc) Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Gummies
Mango Dragon Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Blueberry Dream (1pc) Gummiez 100mg
by Hellavated
Gummies
Blueberry Dream Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Strawberry Haze Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Water 'Yer Melon Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
Gummies
Clementine Gummiez 100mg 10-pack
by Hellavated
1
2
Home
Brands
Hellavated
Catalog
Edibles