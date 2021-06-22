About this product

Hemp Living Delta 8 CBD Hemp Cigs transform mind and body, while offering a great tasting Delta 8 Cigarette that burns amazing. Unpack and enjoy the benefits of properly infused Delta 8 Banana Runtz CBD flower. Each pack of Delta 8 Cigarettes includes 10 cigarettes with 500mg of Delta 8 and 700mg of CBD. We use premier High Flow filters with organic hemp wrap papers to make sure each drag is smooth and flavorful. There is no tobacco, nicotine, or fillers. Just pure CBD and Delta 8 distillate.



Banana Runtz is a hybrid strain made from crossing the classic Zkittlez and Gelato strains. The aroma is delicious, with a pungent and spicy overtone accented by fresh fruity banana and sour candy. You'll feel lifted with a sense of mental energy and motivation that has your euphoria flying and your focus dialed in. Banana Runtz is often said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, arthritis and chronic stress.