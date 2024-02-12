1g Super Sour Diesel Sauce Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth’s Super Sour Diesel Sauce 1g Vape Cartridge: A Legacy of Excellence Meets Modern Innovation. Our Super Sour Diesel Sauce Vape Cartridge delivers an invigorating and uplifting experience, meticulously crafted from the finest cannabis strain. Known for its pungent, sour aroma and energizing effects, Super Sour Diesel Sauce is a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs from Milton to Manhattan. With Hepworth's Super Sour Diesel Sauce Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Super Sour Diesel Sauce effects in a convenient and portable format.

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
