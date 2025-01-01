We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
HerbaBuena
Cultivating health, harmony and higher consciousness.
HerbaBuena products
15 products
Flower
Harmony Rose CBD
by HerbaBuena
Gummies
1:1 CBD Gummies (Space Gem)
by HerbaBuena
Tinctures & Sublingual
Slumber Sleep Tincture (Cosmic View)
by HerbaBuena
Lubricants & Oils
QUIVER Sensual Pleasure Cannabis Oil
by HerbaBuena
Vape pens
1:1 CBD HerbaBuena Blend
by HerbaBuena
Candy
Blueberry Meyer Lemon (Rose Delights)
by HerbaBuena
Flower
Mango Hash Plant
by HerbaBuena
Pre-rolls
ROCK ON Sativa
by HerbaBuena
Pre-rolls
HARMONIZE Balanced CBD
by HerbaBuena
Miscellaneous
Good Herb Collection: For Pain
by HerbaBuena
Tinctures & Sublingual
Kindred Spirits Raw (Fiddler's Greens)
by HerbaBuena
Miscellaneous
The Good Herb Collection for Stress
by HerbaBuena
Miscellaneous
Good Herb Collection: For Sleep
by HerbaBuena
Pre-rolls
WIND DOWN Indica
by HerbaBuena
Flower
Iraqi Landrace (Sativa)
by HerbaBuena
