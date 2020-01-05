**Contains 900 mgs of Delta 8-THC + 80 mgs of CBD!**



Cereal Milk is a delicious Indica-based formula – highly reminiscent of a bowl of fruity cereal and milk! It’s got high levels of linalool as well as myrcene and provides a soothing buzz – good – for sleep, aches, and pains, or simply for recreational purposes!



Its taste is a crowd-pleaser with many noting its similarities to famous cereals you can find at the Grocery Store shelves.