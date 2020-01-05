Cereal Milk - Delta 8 THC/CBD - $25.00 - Vape Cart
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
**Contains 900 mgs of Delta 8-THC + 80 mgs of CBD!**
Cereal Milk is a delicious Indica-based formula – highly reminiscent of a bowl of fruity cereal and milk! It’s got high levels of linalool as well as myrcene and provides a soothing buzz – good – for sleep, aches, and pains, or simply for recreational purposes!
Its taste is a crowd-pleaser with many noting its similarities to famous cereals you can find at the Grocery Store shelves.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
