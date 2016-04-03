BUY HHC CARTS



Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is quite different from regular ol’ THC, or CBD. HHC is an obscure, but happier, more mellow (at lower doses), and euphoric version of THC. It’s one of the great wonders of the cannabis-hemp world.



We’ve formulated a vape cart, using HHC extract and cannabis-derived terpenes that originate from the classic strain: NYC SOUR DIESEL. The effects of this blend are BOMB, it gave us very giggly, uplifting, and happy vibes during testing trials.



The taste is straight-up funky, gassy lemon notes that permeate a diesel musk. For those of us old enough to remember the classic diesel strains of the past, this vape cart will surely make them reminisce.



We’ve achieved this spectacular taste by using cannabis-derived terpenes. These terpenes are basically essential oils, and while most companies use botanically derived terpenes sourced from plants like lavender and lemons, our essential oils originate straight from cannabis plants. This makes it possible for the extract to taste more like a bag of bud, and smell like it too!



Have trouble getting up and starting your day? Need something to calm your nerves, but still give you that much-needed BOOST? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try NYC Sour Diesel today!



✅ Extra Potent & FAST-acting effects 🚀



✅ Ingest Cannabinoids on the GO 🏃



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain!



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***