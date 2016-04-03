HHC Vape Cart -1ML - $34.99 - NYC Sour Diesel
About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is quite different from regular ol’ THC, or CBD. HHC is an obscure, but happier, more mellow (at lower doses), and euphoric version of THC. It’s one of the great wonders of the cannabis-hemp world.
We’ve formulated a vape cart, using HHC extract and cannabis-derived terpenes that originate from the classic strain: NYC SOUR DIESEL. The effects of this blend are BOMB, it gave us very giggly, uplifting, and happy vibes during testing trials.
The taste is straight-up funky, gassy lemon notes that permeate a diesel musk. For those of us old enough to remember the classic diesel strains of the past, this vape cart will surely make them reminisce.
We’ve achieved this spectacular taste by using cannabis-derived terpenes. These terpenes are basically essential oils, and while most companies use botanically derived terpenes sourced from plants like lavender and lemons, our essential oils originate straight from cannabis plants. This makes it possible for the extract to taste more like a bag of bud, and smell like it too!
Have trouble getting up and starting your day? Need something to calm your nerves, but still give you that much-needed BOOST? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try NYC Sour Diesel today!
About this strain
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
NYC Diesel effects
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
