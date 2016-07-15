About this product
Heylo's Kandy Kush is content, engaged & cozy. High in CBG and pairs with just about any activity.
TERPENES: VALENCENE, CARYOPHYLLENE, HUMULENE
About this strain
Kandy Kush, also known as "Candy Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.
Kandy Kush effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heylo Cannabis Extracts
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.
