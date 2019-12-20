About this product

Our Focus CBG+CBD Tincture (3,000mg of 2 CBG: 1CBD: 1 l-Theanine) is specially blended with CBG and CBD with l-Theanine, an energy-boosting ingredient. L-Theanine is an amino acid found primarily in green tea and is most known for helping people relax and increase focus and attention.



* Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable

price.

* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG, CBD, and natural cannabinoids that provide

the full benefits of the hemp plant. Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the

body’s response to everyday stress.

* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your

body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.

* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve

absorption and bioavailability.

* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.

* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.

* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.