About this product
Our Focus CBG+CBD Tincture (3,000mg of 2 CBG: 1CBD: 1 l-Theanine) is specially blended with CBG and CBD with l-Theanine, an energy-boosting ingredient. L-Theanine is an amino acid found primarily in green tea and is most known for helping people relax and increase focus and attention.
* Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable
price.
* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG, CBD, and natural cannabinoids that provide
the full benefits of the hemp plant. Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the
body’s response to everyday stress.
* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your
body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.
* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve
absorption and bioavailability.
* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.
* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.
* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
