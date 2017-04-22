HI Guys by Cowlitz
Lemonberry Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Lemonberry effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
