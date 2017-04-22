Loading…
Logo for the brand HI Guys by Cowlitz

HI Guys by Cowlitz

Lemonberry Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

Lemonberry effects

Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!