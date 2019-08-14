About this product
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
132 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
