Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Black Water 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Nutty
Hints of Caramel & Vanilla

SENSATION
Relaxing Sleepiness
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Blackwater effects

Reported by real people like you
416 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!