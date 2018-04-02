Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Candy Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Pine & Citrus
Sweet & Citrus

SENSATION
Creative Focus
Uplifted Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G Sativa Flower

Candy Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
200 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
