About this product
Sweet & Hashy
Sweet Skunk & Earth
SENSATION
Focused Creativity
Relaxing Body Tingle
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
About this strain
Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.
