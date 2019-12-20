Higher Minds Horticulture
Purple Punch
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Purple Punch’s mellow musk pairs the candy-sweet effervescence of grape soda with the subtle spice of skunky herbs. Its voluminous smoke coats your palate with a mouth-watering one-two punch of sweet grape jelly and salty buttered popcorn. The first wave is a giggly, manic euphoria that immediately improves your mood. Creeping in afterwards is a numbing sluggishness that brings you gently back down to earth. Purple Punch is best enjoyed around a roaring campfire with fellow adventurers.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
