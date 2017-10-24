HIMALAYA
Papaya Live Resin Concentrate - 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% Live Resin.
We extract Himalaya Live Resin concentrates from whole-plant cannabis that's frozen fresh at the farm.
Like Himalaya cartridges, our dabs are legit. Made without using added flavors, cured trim, or color remediation (CRC).
Papaya effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!